ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise

A U.S. Air Force E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft assigned to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron sits parked after participating in an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) integration exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2021. Globally integrated ISR capabilities ensure U.S. and partner forces carry out mission requirements with great situational awareness of the battlespace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

