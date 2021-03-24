Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft assigned to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron sits parked at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2021. The E-11A is a communications relay and gateway system that provides military commanders with a versatile means of exchanging information from multiple air, ground and maritime sources, to include host nation, joint and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

