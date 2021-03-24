ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise

A U.S. Air Force E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft assigned to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron sits parked at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2021. The E-11A is a communications relay and gateway system that provides military commanders with a versatile means of exchanging information from multiple air, ground and maritime sources, to include host nation, joint and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

