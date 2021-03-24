A U.S. Air Force E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node aircraft assigned to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron sits parked at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 24, 2021. The E-11A is a communications relay and gateway system that provides military commanders with a versatile means of exchanging information from multiple air, ground and maritime sources, to include host nation, joint and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2021 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6573206
|VIRIN:
|210324-F-DN281-1121
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
