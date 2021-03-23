Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (EAMXS) perform final checks before an EC-130H Compass Call takes off to participate in an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) integration exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2021. The 380th EAMXS presence in the region highlights the Air Force's ability to rapidly deploy and employ forces anywhere around the globe at any moment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

