ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Palompo, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshals out an EC-130H Compass Call at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2021. The Compass Call participated in an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance integration exercise which ensures U.S. and partner forces carry out mission requirements with great situational awareness of the battlespace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.27.2021 Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE