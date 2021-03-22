ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Hess, 41st Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron (EECS) aerospace maintenance technician, stands on the flight line before an aircraft launch at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2021. The 41st EECS provides premier counter-communications electronic attack capabilities, and can support U.S. and allied tactical air, surface, sea and space domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

