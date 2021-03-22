Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise

    ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class John Hess, 41st Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron (EECS) aerospace maintenance technician, stands on the flight line before an aircraft launch at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2021. The 41st EECS provides premier counter-communications electronic attack capabilities, and can support U.S. and allied tactical air, surface, sea and space domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.27.2021 05:49
    VIRIN: 210322-F-NW306-1131
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    This work, ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise, by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    ISR
    USAFCENT
    E-C130
    E-3
    E-11

