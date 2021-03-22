ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise

A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call takes off to participate in an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) integration exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2021. ISR capabilities represent one of the five U.S. Air Force core missions, and enables commanders with a decision-making advantage through real-time information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)
