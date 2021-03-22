A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call takes off to participate in an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) integration exercise at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2021. ISR capabilities represent one of the five U.S. Air Force core missions, and enables commanders with a decision-making advantage through real-time information. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.27.2021 05:50 Photo ID: 6573198 VIRIN: 210322-F-NW306-1158 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.56 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.