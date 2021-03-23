U.S. Airmen perform pre-flight checks on an EC-130H Compass Call at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2021. The EC-130H Compass Call is an airborne tactical weapon system designed to disrupt enemy command and control communications, and limits adversary coordination essential for enemy force management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2021 05:50
|Photo ID:
|6573201
|VIRIN:
|210323-F-NW306-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT