ISR platforms combine capabilities in integration exercise

U.S. Airmen perform pre-flight checks on an EC-130H Compass Call at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2021. The EC-130H Compass Call is an airborne tactical weapon system designed to disrupt enemy command and control communications, and limits adversary coordination essential for enemy force management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

