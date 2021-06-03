Date Taken: 03.06.2021 Date Posted: 03.27.2021 02:49 Photo ID: 6573178 VIRIN: 210306-F-YD502-415 Resolution: 6558x4372 Size: 7.91 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Over the shoulder [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.