    Over the shoulder [Image 6 of 12]

    Over the shoulder

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    A crewchief with the 332nd Air Expeditonary Wing launches an F-15E Strike Eagle during combat operations March 6th 2021

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.27.2021 02:49
    Photo ID: 6573178
    VIRIN: 210306-F-YD502-415
    Resolution: 6558x4372
    Size: 7.91 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over the shoulder [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Crew Chief
    Aircraft Maintenance
    F-15E
    Maintainers
    Fighters
    Strike Eagle

