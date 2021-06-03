A crewchief with the 332nd Air Expeditonary Wing launches an F-15E Strike Eagle during combat operations March 6th 2021
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2021 02:49
|Photo ID:
|6573178
|VIRIN:
|210306-F-YD502-415
|Resolution:
|6558x4372
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Over the shoulder [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
