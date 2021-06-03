Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prepare to launch [Image 11 of 12]

    Prepare to launch

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    An F-15E Strike Eagle with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing prepares to taxi for takeoff during an Integrated Combat Turn March 6th 2021

    This work, Prepare to launch [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircraft Maintenance
    F-15E
    Maintainers
    FIghters
    Strike Eagle
    Integrated Combat Turn

