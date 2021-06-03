Munitions Airmen with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing assembles ordnance to be loaded onto F-15E Strike Eagle Aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2021 02:49
|Photo ID:
|6573177
|VIRIN:
|210306-F-YD502-370
|Resolution:
|3971x5956
|Size:
|9.64 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Building Bombs [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT