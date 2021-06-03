An F-15E Strike Eagle with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing prepares to taxi for takeoff March 6th 2021
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2021 02:49
|Photo ID:
|6573176
|VIRIN:
|210306-F-YD502-305
|Resolution:
|3098x4647
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Prepare to launch [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT