    Maintainers keep 'em flyin'

    Maintainers keep 'em flyin'

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jamie Spaulding 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    A maintainer with the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing Performs routine maintenance on an F-15E Strike Eagle March 6th 2021

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.27.2021 02:49
    Photo ID: 6573173
    VIRIN: 210306-F-YD502-148
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.28 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers keep 'em flyin' [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Jamie Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aircraft Maintenance
    F-15E
    Maintainers
    Strike Eagle
    Aim High

