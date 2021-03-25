Underway Operations aboard Rafael Peralta

210325-N-VD554-1156 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 25, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Gabriel Lorenzo (right), from Santana, Calif., and Seaman Alescia Pugh, from Schenectady, N.Y., conduct an overhaul of a space during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

