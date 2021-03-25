Underway Operations aboard Rafael Peralta

210325-N-VD554-1072 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 25, 2021) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 takes flight during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)
