Underway Operations aboard Rafael Peralta

210325-N-VD554-1053 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 25, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Martin Sadler (center), from San Louis Obispo, Calif., signals to Seaman Kevin Valdovinos (left), from Houston, and Seaman Noah Gonzales, from Paris, Calif., to remove chocks and chains from an MH-60R Sea Hawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.27.2021 Location: AT SEA