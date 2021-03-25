210325-N-VD554-1019 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 25, 2021) – Ens. Quintin Thies (left), from Huntsville, Ala., and Ens. Roger Poole, from San Diego, stand watch in the pilot house during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.27.2021 01:07 Photo ID: 6573131 VIRIN: 210325-N-VD554-1019 Resolution: 3584x4480 Size: 844.25 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Underway Operations aboard Rafael Peralta [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.