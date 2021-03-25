Underway Operations aboard Rafael Peralta

210325-N-VD554-1047 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 25, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Martin Sadler (left), from San Louis Obispo, Calif., and Chief Boatswain’s Mate Antonio Saiz, from Hutchinson, Kan., prepare to launch an MH-60R Sea Hawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 51 during flight operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

