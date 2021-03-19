Nothing can stop an IDMT

Tech. Sgt. Daniel Potter, 701st Munitions Maintenance Squadron independent duty medical technician (right), administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Capt. Michelle Angeles, 701st MUNSS Mission Support Flight commander, at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium, March 19, 2021. IDMTs are responsible for having a broad spectrum of medical knowledge, and at remote units like Kleine Brogel, they act as the primary care provider for hundreds of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

