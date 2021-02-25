Nothing can stop an IDMT

Master Sgt. Nicole Palko, 702nd Munitions Maintenance Squadron independent duty medical technician (left), conducts a routine check-up with Staff Sgt. Anthony Brown, 702nd MUNSS Custody Forces Plans and Programs section chief, at Buechel Air Base, Germany, February 25, 2021. Palko serves as the primary medical provider for approximately 150 service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Erin Recanzone)
|02.25.2021
|03.26.2021 08:37
|6571899
|210225-F-UB465-002
|7360x4912
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|4
|0
