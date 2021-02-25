Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nothing can stop an IDMT [Image 2 of 5]

    Nothing can stop an IDMT

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Nicole Palko, 702nd Munitions Maintenance Squadron independent duty medical technician (left), conducts a routine check-up with Staff Sgt. Anthony Brown, 702nd MUNSS Custody Forces Plans and Programs section chief, at Buechel Air Base, Germany, February 25, 2021. Palko serves as the primary medical provider for approximately 150 service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Erin Recanzone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 08:37
    Photo ID: 6571899
    VIRIN: 210225-F-UB465-002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nothing can stop an IDMT [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nothing can stop an IDMT
    Nothing can stop an IDMT
    Nothing can stop an IDMT
    Nothing can stop an IDMT
    Nothing can stop an IDMT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nothing can stop an IDMT

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    vaccine
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT