Nothing can stop an IDMT

Master Sgt. Nicole Palko, 702nd Munitions Maintenance Squadron independent duty medical technician, poses for a picture at Buechel Air Base, Germany, February 25, 2021. IDMTs are uniquely qualified in several medical specialties in order to operate independently in remote locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Erin Recanzone)
