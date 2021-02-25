Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nothing can stop an IDMT [Image 1 of 5]

    Nothing can stop an IDMT

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Nicole Palko, 702nd Munitions Maintenance Squadron independent duty medical technician, poses for a picture at Buechel Air Base, Germany, February 25, 2021. IDMTs are uniquely qualified in several medical specialties in order to operate independently in remote locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Erin Recanzone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 08:36
    Photo ID: 6571898
    VIRIN: 210225-F-UB465-001
    Resolution: 6489x4224
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nothing can stop an IDMT [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nothing can stop an IDMT
    Nothing can stop an IDMT
    Nothing can stop an IDMT
    Nothing can stop an IDMT
    Nothing can stop an IDMT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nothing can stop an IDMT

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT