    Nothing can stop an IDMT

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 701st Munitions Maintenance Squadron complete paperwork before being administered the COVID-19 vaccine at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium, March 19, 2021. These vaccines were administered by independent duty medical technicians who are responsible for providing all the medical care for members assigned to the 701st MUNSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 08:37
    Photo ID: 6571901
    VIRIN: 210319-F-X2889-001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Medical
    vaccine
    COVID-19

