Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nothing can stop an IDMT [Image 3 of 5]

    Nothing can stop an IDMT

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    COVID-19 vaccines lay ready to be administered to members of the 701st Munitions Maintenance Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium, March 19, 2021. To date, the independent duty medical technician assigned to the 701st MUNSS has been able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to 100% of active duty service members and their dependents over the age of 18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Erin Recanzone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 08:37
    Photo ID: 6571900
    VIRIN: 210326-F-UB465-003
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nothing can stop an IDMT [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nothing can stop an IDMT
    Nothing can stop an IDMT
    Nothing can stop an IDMT
    Nothing can stop an IDMT
    Nothing can stop an IDMT

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nothing can stop an IDMT

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Vaccine
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT