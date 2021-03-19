COVID-19 vaccines lay ready to be administered to members of the 701st Munitions Maintenance Squadron at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium, March 19, 2021. To date, the independent duty medical technician assigned to the 701st MUNSS has been able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to 100% of active duty service members and their dependents over the age of 18. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Erin Recanzone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 08:37 Photo ID: 6571900 VIRIN: 210326-F-UB465-003 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.94 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nothing can stop an IDMT [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.