Aviation Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Janelle Brown, from Apollo, Pa., and Aviation Aerographer’s Mate Airman Brandyn Taylor, from Dothan, Ala., assigned to Naval Oceanography Antisubmarine Warfare Center Yokosuka, stand watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 05:58 Photo ID: 6571617 VIRIN: 210325-N-HI376-1114 Resolution: 5251x4201 Size: 678.33 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: APOLLO, PA, US Hometown: DOTHAN, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.