Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 9]

    USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Logistics Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Manning, from Castle Rock, Wash., reports the status of simulated flooding during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 05:57
    Photo ID: 6571612
    VIRIN: 210325-N-HI376-1056
    Resolution: 5240x3743
    Size: 811.39 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: CASTLE ROCK, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill
    USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill
    USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill
    USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill
    USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill
    USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill
    USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill
    USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill
    USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer
    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT