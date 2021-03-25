USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Joseph Ferry treats a simulated head injury while Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) treats a simulated arm injury sustained by Chief Boatswain’s Mate Juan Vigil during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
