USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Danny Ortiz, from West Palm Beach, Fla., stands watch on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during a general quarters drill. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

Date Taken: 03.25.2021
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
Hometown: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US