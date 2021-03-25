Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Dillan Gettrost, from Las Vegas, stands watch in the combat information center aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 05:57
|Photo ID:
|6571611
|VIRIN:
|210325-N-HI376-1026
|Resolution:
|5746x4104
|Size:
|700.06 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John S. McCain General Quarters Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
