U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Guyton, 921st Contingency Response Squadron senior mobile C2 operations controller, holds up his COVID-19 vaccination record card at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 24, 2021. Airmen from the 621st CRW here and at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, were given the opportunity as deployable members to voluntarily receive the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 21:18 Photo ID: 6571366 VIRIN: 210224-F-ML202-0001 Resolution: 4022x2901 Size: 6.53 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRW members receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.