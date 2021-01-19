CRW members receive COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Kline, 921st Contingency Response Squadron commander, holds up his COVID-19 vaccination record card at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 19, 2021. Airmen from the 621st CRW here and at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, were given the opportunity as deployable members to voluntarily receive the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

