U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin Gibison, 921st Contingency Response Squadron security forces fire team member, holds up his COVID-19 vaccination record card at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 21, 2021. Airmen from the 621st CRW here and at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, were given the opportunity as deployable members to voluntarily receive the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 21:17
|Photo ID:
|6571362
|VIRIN:
|210121-F-ML202-0001
|Resolution:
|4902x3268
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRW members receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
