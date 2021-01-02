U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Morgan Comer, 921st Contingency Response Squadron security forces flight commander, holds up her COVID-19 vaccination record card at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 01, 2021. Airmen from the 621st CRW here and at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, were given the opportunity as deployable members to voluntarily receive the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 21:17 Photo ID: 6571363 VIRIN: 210201-F-ML202-0001 Resolution: 6911x4607 Size: 5.2 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRW members receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.