    CRW members receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 6]

    CRW members receive COVID-19 vaccine

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charlie Marino Franco, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron air advisor, holds up his COVID-19 vaccination record card at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 22, 2021. Airmen from the 621st CRW here and at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, were given the opportunity as deployable members to voluntarily receive the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
