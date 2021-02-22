U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charlie Marino Franco, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron air advisor, holds up his COVID-19 vaccination record card at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 22, 2021. Airmen from the 621st CRW here and at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, were given the opportunity as deployable members to voluntarily receive the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 21:18
|Photo ID:
|6571365
|VIRIN:
|210222-F-ML202-0001
|Resolution:
|5484x3656
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRW members receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT