CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing during her visit to Travis Air Force Base, California, Mar. 24, 2021. Bass visited several 60th Air Mobility Wing organizations and the 621st CRW to learn more about the diverse mission at Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

