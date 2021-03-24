Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders [Image 6 of 12]

    CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brad Johannes right, briefs the "alpha mike" team capabilities to Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, left, Mar. 24, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The assessment team, also known as the “alpha mike” team, has the tools and capability to survey any given location to create a comprehensive report on the suitability of that location as an airfield. (U.S. Air Force by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 20:10
    Photo ID: 6571322
    VIRIN: 210324-F-ML202-1227
    Resolution: 4903x3269
    Size: 10.41 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Travis Air Force Base
    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    JoAnne S. Bass

