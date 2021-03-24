Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders [Image 12 of 12]

    CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Airmen from the 621st Contingency Response Wing during her visit to Travis Air Force Base, California, Mar. 24, 2021. Bass visited several 60th Air Mobility Wing organizations and the 621st CRW to learn more about the diverse mission at Travis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 20:11
    Photo ID: 6571328
    VIRIN: 210324-F-ML202-1396
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 10.4 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Travis Air Force Base
    CMSAF
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force
    621st Contingency Response Wing
    JoAnne S. Bass

