CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Nova Noon, 821st Contingency Response Squadron, right, briefs Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, left, on the unit’s recent deployment to Texas in support of Winter Storm Uri, Mar. 24, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. As part of his briefing, Noon also showcased how contingency response teams support the wing in rapidly deploying personnel to quickly open airfields and establish, expand, sustain, and coordinate air mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

