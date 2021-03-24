CMSAF visits CRW Devil Raiders

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Catherine Nelson, right, briefs Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass, left, about the role of security forces defenders assigned to the contingency response assessment team, Mar. 24, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. During her visit, Bass met with various units to get a closer look at the mission sets the multi-capable Airmen of the 621st Contingency Response Wing execute to deliver Rapid Global Mobility for the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US