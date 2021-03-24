Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airlifter of the Week: Drive and focus [Image 5 of 5]

    Airlifter of the Week: Drive and focus

    RP, GERMANY

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel Zamora 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samantha Williams, 86th Security Forces Squadron standardization and evaluation non commissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. Williams, who was recognized as Airlifter of the Week, is responsible for many tasks including training inspection and test evaluations for Security Forces Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 08:38
    Location: RP, DE
    Ramstein Air Base
    Defender
    86th Security Forces Squadron
    Airlifter of the week
    The Global Gateway
    ALOTW

