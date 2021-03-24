Airlifter of the Week: Drive and focus

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samantha Williams, 86th Security Forces Squadron standardization and evaluation non commissioned officer in charge, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. Williams, who was recognized as Airlifter of the Week, is responsible for many tasks including training inspection and test evaluations for Security Forces Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

Date Taken: 03.24.2021