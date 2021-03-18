Airlifter of the Week: Drive and focus

A U.S Air Force noncommissioned officer assigned to the 86th Security Forces Squadron was recognized as Airlifter of the Week for her outstanding drive and focus at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021.

Tech. Sgt. Samantha D. Williams, 86th SFS, commanded 12 exercises, to validate readiness and fortify Ramstein's installation access control points.

As the NCOIC of standardardization and evaluation section, Williams is responsible for many tasks, including training inspection and test evaluations for Security Forces Airmen.

When Defenders are ready for duty of position evaluations, Williams performs a verbal question test and runs the Defenders through an exercise, once back at their duty post.

“The exercise can be an active shooter, drunk driving, anything depending on their duty position,” Williams said.

Williams was hand selected by the Air Force Security Forces Center to help update the career field with more than 900 tasks that included what will be taught in Security Forces training guides, special knowledge tasks and much more.

“Can we change this, can we update this, do we need to delete this task, or do we need to move this somewhere else?” William asked. “These are the types of changes that will affect 38,000 future Defenders.”

Chief Master Sgt. Ben Burk, 86th SFS manager, shared the reasons why Williams reinforces the whole person concept that shapes today's Air Force.

“Tech. Sgt. Williams is hand picked because of her skill, ability and knowledge to effectively give us grading, whether it's at the individual level or the unit level,” Burk said. “She has done a phenomenal job despite things like COVID-19. We had to think outside the box, and she was able to to figure out ways to keep our people certified and qualified without breaking social distancing rules.”

Williams' hobbies are running, school and traveling but most of her attention is on her work.

“This is what I do, I live for this,” William said. “I love the Air Force and I love my job. I have my bad days too, just like everybody else, but for the most part I'm moving 100 miles per hour.”

