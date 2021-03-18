Airlifter of the Week: Drive and focus

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, coins Tech. Sgt. Samantha Williams, 86th Security Forces Squadron standardization and evaluation non commissioned officer in charge, after recognizing her as the Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. Williams was recognized for reinforcing the whole Airman concept that shapes today's Air Force members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

