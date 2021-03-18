Airlifter of the Week: Drive and focus

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, right, poses for a photo with Tech. Sgt. Samantha Williams, 86th Security Forces Squadron standardization and evaluation non commissioned officer in charge, after recognizing her as Airlifter of the Week at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. Williams was hand selected by the Air Force Security Forces Center to help update the career field with more than 900 tasks that included what will be taught in Security Forces training guides and special knowledge tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

