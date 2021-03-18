Airlifter of the Week: Drive and focus

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Samantha Williams, 86th Security Forces Squadron standardization and evaluation non commissioned officer in charge, center, learns that she is Airlifter of the Week from Brig. Gen. Josh Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Ben Burk, 86th SFS manager, right, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 18, 2021. The Airlifter of the Week program recognizes individuals, who through hard work and dedication, make the 86th AW the Air Force’s gateway to the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Manuel G. Zamora)

