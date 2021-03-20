Task Force Bayonet Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment. and a U.S. Airman assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron at Camp Simba, Kenya, pose with Magogoni villagers in Lamu, Kenya, March 20, 2021 The Soldiers collected donations from loved ones back in the U.S. from Nov. 2020- March 2021 as part of humanitarian support to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 03:33 Photo ID: 6570011 VIRIN: 210320-F-YK577-1170 Resolution: 6036x4024 Size: 6.46 MB Location: KE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed soldiers give back to local Kenyan village [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.