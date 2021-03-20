Deployed soldiers give back to local Kenyan village

A Task Force Bayonet soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, hands out donations in Lamu, Kenya, March 20, 2021. The Soldiers collected donations from loved ones in the U.S. from Nov. 2020- March 2021 as part of humanitarian support to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

