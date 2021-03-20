Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed soldiers give back to local Kenyan village [Image 7 of 8]

    Deployed soldiers give back to local Kenyan village

    KENYA

    03.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Magogoni Villagers grab donated snacks in Lamu, Kenya, March 20, 2021. The villagers received various donations collected from soldiers’ loved ones in the U.S. from Nov. 2020- March 2021 as part of humanitarian support to the region, conducted by Task Force Bayonet Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

    This work, Deployed soldiers give back to local Kenyan village [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    africom
    camp simba
    humanitarian
    kenya
    CJTF-HOA
    task force bayonet

