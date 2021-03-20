Magogoni Villagers grab donated snacks in Lamu, Kenya, March 20, 2021. The villagers received various donations collected from soldiers’ loved ones in the U.S. from Nov. 2020- March 2021 as part of humanitarian support to the region, conducted by Task Force Bayonet Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 03:33 Photo ID: 6570010 VIRIN: 210320-F-YK577-1146 Resolution: 6036x4024 Size: 4.79 MB Location: KE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed soldiers give back to local Kenyan village [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.