Deployed soldiers give back to local Kenyan village

Magogoni villagers await the arrival of U.S. Soldiers in Lamu, Kenya, March 20, 2021. Task Force Bayonet Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, collected donations from loved ones back in the U.S. from Nov. 2020- March 2021 as part of humanitarian support to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

