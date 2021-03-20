A Task Force Bayonet Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, helps a Magogoni village girl try on shoes in Lamu, Kenya, March 20, 2021. The Soldiers collected donations from loved ones in the U.S. from Nov. 2020- March 2021 as part of humanitarian support to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 03:33
|Photo ID:
|6570007
|VIRIN:
|210320-F-YK577-1058
|Resolution:
|3205x4808
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|KE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Deployed soldiers give back to local Kenyan village [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS
