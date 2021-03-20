A Task Force Bayonet Soldier assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, helps a Magogoni village girl try on shoes in Lamu, Kenya, March 20, 2021. The Soldiers collected donations from loved ones in the U.S. from Nov. 2020- March 2021 as part of humanitarian support to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2021 Date Posted: 03.25.2021 03:33 Photo ID: 6570007 VIRIN: 210320-F-YK577-1058 Resolution: 3205x4808 Size: 3.31 MB Location: KE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed soldiers give back to local Kenyan village [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Taylor Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.