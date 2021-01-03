U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicole Powell, the 35th Healthcare Operations Squadron Physical Therapy Element chief and a member of the Women’s History Month committee, asks a question during the Women in Leadership panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2021. Powell was one of the members who facilitated the event in order for military members to share their experiences with young Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 03:11
|Photo ID:
|6570003
|VIRIN:
|210301-F-MI946-1342
|Resolution:
|4703x3112
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women in Leadership Panel [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT