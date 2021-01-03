Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women in Leadership Panel [Image 4 of 4]

    Women in Leadership Panel

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicole Powell, the 35th Healthcare Operations Squadron Physical Therapy Element chief and a member of the Women’s History Month committee, asks a question during the Women in Leadership panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2021. Powell was one of the members who facilitated the event in order for military members to share their experiences with young Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

