U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. La’Kisha Davis, the 35th Fighter Wing Staff Agency superintendent, listens to a question during the Women in Leadership Panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2021. The panel kicked off Women's History Month by having experienced women answer questions that young Airmen might have. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 03:11
|Photo ID:
|6570000
|VIRIN:
|210301-F-MI946-1339
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women in Leadership Panel [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT