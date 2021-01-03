Crystal Chavez, the 35 Civil Engineering Squadron environmental chief, talks to the crowd during a Women in Leadership Panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2021. This panel consisted of women who have experience in their field and wanted to share that information with younger Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 03:11
|Photo ID:
|6570001
|VIRIN:
|210301-F-MI946-1340
|Resolution:
|5599x3568
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women in Leadership Panel [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
