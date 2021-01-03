Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women in Leadership Panel [Image 2 of 4]

    Women in Leadership Panel

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Crystal Chavez, the 35 Civil Engineering Squadron environmental chief, talks to the crowd during a Women in Leadership Panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2021. This panel consisted of women who have experience in their field and wanted to share that information with younger Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 03:11
    Photo ID: 6570001
    VIRIN: 210301-F-MI946-1340
    Resolution: 5599x3568
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women in Leadership Panel [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women in Leadership Panel
    Women in Leadership Panel
    Women in Leadership Panel
    Women in Leadership Panel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Women's History Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT